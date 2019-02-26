Google Home/Assistant speakers already have access to a solid selection of integrated music streaming services, including the likes of Spotify, Pandora, YouTube Music, Google Play Music, and Deezer.

Now, it looks like Apple Music will soon be joining the ranks.

Initially spotted by MacRumors and later confirmed by myself and Phil Nickinson, there's now an option for Apple Music in the Music section of the Google Home app.

Apple Music shows up on both my Pixel 3 and iPhone XS, but it doesn't actually do anything just yet. Tapping on it in the Android app shows a pop-up box with an option to link your account, but tapping the Link Account button does nothing.

Google's yet to make an official announcement about Apple Music joining its Home and other Assistant speakers, but I'd imagine we get one sooner rather than later seeing as how it's already popping up for so many people.

What about you? Do you have an option for Apple Music in your Google Home app? Let us know in the comments below!

The Galaxy Watch Active could be one of 2019's best smartwatches