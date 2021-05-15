Thanks to the Epic lawsuit, we know that Apple isn't keen on including Android users when it comes to its own apps and services. Ecosystem lock-in is a real thing for all tech companies, and usually, it's just a matter of inconvenience when no cross-platform solution exists. With the AirTag though, it's more. A lot more.

A network of more than a billion users means you'll bump into a few of them.

This is because of the AirTag's biggest feature: it uses the global network of iOS devices to track an AirTag's location, but only iOS devices. This has lead to a real problem that Wired addressed recently: stalkers can use them to track precise movements better than ever before.

AirTags aren't the first or the only device of its kind to use a wide network of clients to track location, and many of the best Bluetooth trackers use a form of it. Tile does it, for example, but the precision and scale are very different with the AirTag. While Tile products use Bluetooth to "talk" to the Tile app on your phone, AirTags broadcast location using Apple's UWB to every iPhone. Think about how often you come in close contact with someone using the Tile app. Now think about how often you come close to someone using an iPhone or iPad. Yeah.

Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the EFF, puts it rather bluntly in the article at Wired:

Apple's failure to take seriously the safety of people who exist outside of the Apple ecosystem is inexcusable. It's not enough for Apple to just protect iOS users. The billions of Android users deserve to be protected from stalking too.

Because of this, a stalker can toss an AirTag into the trunk of your car, in the tiny pocket inside your purse, or in the bottom of your laptop bag amidst all the cables and oddball junk floating around down there. There is an audible alert when an AirTag is away from "home" too long, but it's quiet and only goes off every three days. That means if you live with or close to the person stalking you, it gets reset every time you head home.