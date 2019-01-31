Earlier this week, Apple made a bold move by banning Facebook from distributing any of its internal iOS apps. Google quickly responded by choosing to disable its Screenwise Meter internal app, but that apparently wasn't enough. Now, it's been reported that Apple has also chosen to ban Google from its internal app distribution.
Updated 5:21 PM EST: Google says it's working to resolve banned iOS apps
Following this report, a Google spokesperson reached out to The Verge with the following statement:
We're working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon.
Shortly after that, Apple issued its own statement, saying:
We are working together with Google to help them reinstate their enterprise certificates very quickly.
According to a report from The Verge:
Apple has now shut down Google's ability to distribute its internal iOS apps, following a similar shutdown that was issued to Facebook earlier this week. A person familiar with the situation tells The Verge that early versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, Gmail, and other pre-release beta apps have stopped working today, alongside employee-only apps like a Gbus app for transportation and Google's internal cafe app.
Neither Google nor Apple has commented on this news, but it's a big move nonetheless.
Shortly following Apple's ban of Facebook, the company noted that:
Any developer using their enterprise certificates to distribute apps to consumers will have their certificates revoked.
It was already pretty evident that Apple was serious about these rules when it banned Facebook, and the banning of Google is further evidence of that point.
