What you need to know PlayStation held a showcase at ChinaJoy 2019, showing off a few different games.

One of the main highlights was a pixel-art game called ANNO: Mutantionem, a sleek 2D cyberpunk title.

Several other games were shown off, including Genshin Impact, an upcoming open-world adventure game.

At ChinaJoy 2019, PlayStation showed off several upcoming games. One of them was ANNO: Mutantionem, a pixel-art, 2D game set in a cyberpunk-esque future. The combat looks awesome and the city has a distinct style to it. You can check out the trailer for ANNO: Mutantionem below:

Another of the highlights was Genshin Impact, an open-world fantasy adventure title. This game takes place in the world of Teyvat, which has seven different city-states. There's lots to explore and you can recruit from 30 different characters to aid you, though you can only take four party members at a time. Combat and exploration use an elemental reaction system and every character can control one of seven different elements. Genshin Impact is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4 sometime in 2020 and you can get a glimpse at this new world in the trailer below:

There's also AI LIMIT. While we don't know much about this particular title, it's an action game, with combat reminiscent of games like NieR Automata. Take a look below:

With this presentation, Sony Interactive Entertainment appears to be aiming to incubate the development of different games and encourage talent found in different Chinese studios and teams. There were other games announced or shown off with new trailers at ChinaJoy 2019 and you can take a look at others in the video below.