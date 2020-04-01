I've never played an Animal Crossing game in my life. Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons came out on March 20, I've logged over 35 hours at the time of writing — measly for some people, but a lot for me considering I'm still working and have other responsibilities. I've also woken up at 4 AM to donate bugs and fish to Blathers. I've had a slight strain in my neck lately from hunching over my Nintendo Switch in bed or on the couch. It's a problem, but when the world's falling apart I think I'm allowed to find happiness in whatever I can.

New Horizons has now somehow taken over my life.

Deciding to get New Horizons was a little unusual for me considering my history with Nintendo. All of my Game Boys and Nintendo DS systems had primarily been for one thing: Pokémon. I'm a self-admitted Pokémon addict. I bought my Nintendo Switch a couple of years ago in preparation for the new Pokémon games, what would eventually become Sword and Shield, knowing that they were still years away from release. I don't turn on my Switch nearly as much as I do my Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro. In fact, there have been months where my Switch was just sitting on my coffee table collecting dust. Now, between Pokémon Shield and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I'm getting way more usage out of my Switch.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was my "there's a pandemic going on and I need to treat myself" purchase. It was all everyone in my social circles could talk about, so I figured why not? It's now somehow taken over my life. Expansions for Control and Borderlands 3, which I both love dearly, came out last week, and though I had a blast playing them, all I wanted to do was play more Animal Crossing.