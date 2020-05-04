On a website called "Android Central," it shouldn't come as much surprise that Android is our mobile operating system of choice. Whether it be Android's vast customization options, a large variety of available devices, or anything else in between, there are a lot of reasons why we prefer it over iOS.

Even so, that's not to say that iOS is a bad operating system. In fact, there are a lot of perks and benefits that come with it.

Recently, some of our AC forum members began a conversation about switching to iOS/iPhone and the various upsides that come with that transition.

This got us to wondering — As an Android user, what's your favorite thing about iOS?

Join the conversation in the forums!