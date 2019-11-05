Back in May 2019, Google announced at I/O that it would be replacing Android Auto on phones in the future with a new solution. It would be known as Assistant Driving Mode , and while it would replace Android Auto on phones, Android Auto would continue to live on as a separate entity on car head units.

Assistant Driving Mode never had a set release date, but it was expected to launch by summer with plenty of time before the launch of Android 10. Unfortunately, development has taken longer than expected and Assistant Driving Mode has yet to be released.

That would have been fine, except Google was betting on Assistant Driving Mode already being released and broke Android Auto with the release of Android 10 for some users.

Fortunately, there is now a solution for those of you who have been missing Android Auto since upgrading to Android 10, with the Android Auto for phone screens app. By installing this app, it should once again restore access to Android Auto on your Android 10 phone.