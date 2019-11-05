What you need to know
- Android Auto for phone screens has been released.
- The new app will allow users to access Android Auto again on their phones that lost access after the Android 10 update.
- Android Auto on phones is expected to be replaced by Assistant Driving Mode in the future.
Back in May 2019, Google announced at I/O that it would be replacing Android Auto on phones in the future with a new solution. It would be known as Assistant Driving Mode, and while it would replace Android Auto on phones, Android Auto would continue to live on as a separate entity on car head units.
Assistant Driving Mode never had a set release date, but it was expected to launch by summer with plenty of time before the launch of Android 10. Unfortunately, development has taken longer than expected and Assistant Driving Mode has yet to be released.
That would have been fine, except Google was betting on Assistant Driving Mode already being released and broke Android Auto with the release of Android 10 for some users.
Fortunately, there is now a solution for those of you who have been missing Android Auto since upgrading to Android 10, with the Android Auto for phone screens app. By installing this app, it should once again restore access to Android Auto on your Android 10 phone.
This app lets you use Android Auto on your phone screen with a phone running Android 10. If you have Android 10 and an Android Auto compatible car, you can project to your car display without downloading this app. Simply plug in your phone to get started.
The app is only compatible with Android 10 on certain devices. If you've still got access to the old Android Auto app, then this is not for you. However, for those of you who lost access after Android 10, this should get you back up and running. At least until Google replaces it with Assistant Driving Mode in the future.
