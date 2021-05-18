Xiaomi has a lot of devices slated to receive the Android 12 beta build. The flagship Mi 11 Ultra is joined by the regular Mi 11, the China-exclusive Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11i, which is sold in India as the Mi 11X Pro and in China as the Redmi K40 Pro. The Android 12 beta build is now available for these devices, and like previous years, the update itself doesn't include MIUI; this is just the vanilla Android 12 build. So if you're using one of the aforementioned Xiaomi phones and want to try out pure Android, you should install the beta. The devices will get a stable update later in the year to an Android 12-based flavor of MIUI, but in the interim, it's fun to use vanilla Android on Xiaomi hardware. Android 12: OnePlus 9 OnePlus is rolling out the Android 12 beta build on its latest flagships, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The beta will be available starting May 19, and if you're interested in taking a look, you can head here to install the Android 12 build. OnePlus also has the 9R in India and China, but that device is missing from the list for now. Here's a look at some of the changes coming to the Android 12 beta build: Android 12 introduces a number of new and improved system changes to applications including privacy, security, and performance updates. Users can try all new application features such as rich content insertion, extensions to native image decoding, compatible media transcoding, and more. Android 12: OPPO

OPPO is the first to serve up a look at its upcoming interface, ColorOS 12. The UI is built on Android 12 and will get all the new features that Google has introduced — just not in the initial builds. OPPO is offering the Android 12 beta on the Find X3 Pro, and if you're using the device, you will be able to download the first beta right now. OPPO states that the build is buggy and not stable enough just yet for daily use, so if the Find X3 Pro is your daily driver, you should wait a little while before you can install it on your phone. From OPPO: This year, Android 12 focuses on system UI as well as security and privacy, which will be the main principles for ColorOS as well. To help consumers better express them-selves, OPPO is working to make ColorOS a more intuitive and a system that allows more personalization from users, especially in terms of UI and UX. The company is also making efforts to give users more control and transparency regarding data security and privacy. Key updates on the user experience side include more compatibility with multimedia formats and support for more content insertion. The system has also been improved in UI details, featuring new functional bars and updated operating modes. There is good news for gamers as well. In Android 12, apps are able to provide audio-coupled haptic feedback through the phone's vibrations. Android 12: Vivo