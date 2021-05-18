The Android 12 beta program is now live, and like previous years, Google is making the build available on third-party phones. Last year's Android 11 beta program made its way to 12 third-party phones from six manufacturers, and this time around we have 11 manufacturers offering beta builds on their phones.
These third-party phones are getting the Android 12 beta build:
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
- Xiaomi Mi 11
- Xiaomi Mi 11i (Mi 11X/Redmi K40 Pro)
- Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro (China-only)
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OPPO Find X3 Pro
- Vivo iQOO 7 Legend
- Realme GT
- Nokia X20
- ASUS ZenFone 8
- Sharp
- Tecno Camon 17
- TCL 20 Pro 5G
- ZTE Axon 30 5G Ultra
Read on to know more about how each manufacturer is rolling out the Android 12 beta, and when you can start using it on your own device.
Update: At this moment, it looks like the builds for Xiaomi and OnePlus devices are unstable, with users unable to install Android 12. It has led to phones being bricked in a few cases, so for now, do not install these builds. Given the unreliability, it's a good bet to hold off from switching to Android 12 on any third-party phone for the time being.
Android 12: Samsung
As is usually the case, Samsung is not taking part in the Android beta program. So if you're using a Galaxy phone and want to try out Android 12, your best bet is to wait for the One UI beta that will likely hit sometime at the end of the year. That was the case with One UI 3.0 last year, and Samsung is likely to follow suit this time as well.
Android 12: Xiaomi
Xiaomi has a lot of devices slated to receive the Android 12 beta build. The flagship Mi 11 Ultra is joined by the regular Mi 11, the China-exclusive Mi 11 Pro, and the Mi 11i, which is sold in India as the Mi 11X Pro and in China as the Redmi K40 Pro.
The Android 12 beta build is now available for these devices, and like previous years, the update itself doesn't include MIUI; this is just the vanilla Android 12 build. So if you're using one of the aforementioned Xiaomi phones and want to try out pure Android, you should install the beta.
The devices will get a stable update later in the year to an Android 12-based flavor of MIUI, but in the interim, it's fun to use vanilla Android on Xiaomi hardware.
Android 12: OnePlus 9
OnePlus is rolling out the Android 12 beta build on its latest flagships, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. The beta will be available starting May 19, and if you're interested in taking a look, you can head here to install the Android 12 build.
OnePlus also has the 9R in India and China, but that device is missing from the list for now. Here's a look at some of the changes coming to the Android 12 beta build:
Android 12 introduces a number of new and improved system changes to applications including privacy, security, and performance updates. Users can try all new application features such as rich content insertion, extensions to native image decoding, compatible media transcoding, and more.
Android 12: OPPO
OPPO is the first to serve up a look at its upcoming interface, ColorOS 12. The UI is built on Android 12 and will get all the new features that Google has introduced — just not in the initial builds.
OPPO is offering the Android 12 beta on the Find X3 Pro, and if you're using the device, you will be able to download the first beta right now. OPPO states that the build is buggy and not stable enough just yet for daily use, so if the Find X3 Pro is your daily driver, you should wait a little while before you can install it on your phone.
From OPPO:
This year, Android 12 focuses on system UI as well as security and privacy, which will be the main principles for ColorOS as well. To help consumers better express them-selves, OPPO is working to make ColorOS a more intuitive and a system that allows more personalization from users, especially in terms of UI and UX. The company is also making efforts to give users more control and transparency regarding data security and privacy.
Key updates on the user experience side include more compatibility with multimedia formats and support for more content insertion. The system has also been improved in UI details, featuring new functional bars and updated operating modes. There is good news for gamers as well. In Android 12, apps are able to provide audio-coupled haptic feedback through the phone's vibrations.
Android 12: Vivo
Vivo joined the Android beta program last year, and this time around the manufacturer is rolling out the build on a single device: the iQOO 7 Legend. The phone has the distinction of being the most affordable device featuring the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it is slowly gaining momentum in India (review coming out soon).
It's interesting that Vivo doesn't have any devices in its own portfolio under the Android 12 beta program, but at least the brand is going with a phone that's widely available outside China — last year's Nex 3S was very limited in its availability.
If you have the iQOO 7 Legend and want to try out the Android 12 beta, you can sign up right now for the build.
Android 12: Realme
Like last year, Realme has a single phone in the beta program. The Realme GT will receive the Android 12 beta build starting May 19, but with the device only sold in China, it's unlikely there will be many takers.
Android 12: Nokia
HMD Global is getting on the Android beta program with Android 12, with the Nokia X20 slated to get the beta build. However, unlike most other devices in this list, the X20 isn't getting the beta build sometime this week. HMD notes that the Android 12 beta will be available to the device "later this year," and while that limits the excitement somewhat, it's nice to see the brand joining the beta initiative:
We're extremely excited to announce, due to our close partnership with Google, that we will soon be able to offer access to the first Android TM 12 beta.
We can't wait to receive feedback from our community of dedicated Nokia fans, so we can cater to their requirements and continue providing our customers with even more value from the smartphones they love.
Android 12: ASUS
ASUS is joining the Android 12 beta initiative this year, with the build going out to the ZenFone 8. The phone is intriguing because it is one of very few compact devices on Android right now, and the fact that it will get the Android 12 beta makes things that much more interesting. If you're using a ZenFone 8, you can now enroll in the Android 12 beta.
Much more to come
We're just getting the first look at all the feature additions in Android 12, and over the coming weeks and months we will see what direction brands take with their own interfaces. In the meantime, I'll be installing the Android 12 beta build on as many devices as I can get my hands on, so stay tuned for more coverage over the coming days and weeks.
