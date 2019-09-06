What you need to know
- Commits related to display refresh rate in the Android 10 source code seem to confirm the Google Pixel 4 series will feature 90Hz refresh rate displays.
- The Pixel 4 series will reportedly be able to detect when a video is playing and automatically adjust the display refresh rate.
- Google Pixel 4 is rumored to have a 5.7-inch 90 Hz OLED panel, while the larger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED panel.
A report published by 9To5Google last month had claimed the Pixel 4 will come with a 90Hz display, which could be marketed as 'Smooth Display' by Google. Now, the folks over at XDA Developers have discovered commits in the Android 10 source code which seem to confirm the upcoming Pixel 4 series will indeed have 90Hz displays.
One of the commits found by XDA Developers hints at content-based fps detection, while another describes an overlay that will be shown when the device is running at 60Hz versus 90Hz. While these commits do not confirm the upcoming Pixel phones will have a 90Hz display, a comment left behind in a commit that has now been removed notes the switch to toggle 90Hz "should only be available to P19 devices", confirming that Google is indeed testing a 90Hz display.
The commits also suggest the refresh rate overlay will be available as a Developer Option in Android 10. It will be displayed below the clock in the status bar as a thin rectangle that will either be "red" for 60Hz or "green" when the device switches to 90Hz. Additionally, the commits reveal the Pixel 4 will be capable of automatically adjusting the refresh rate when it detects a video is playing.
Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a 5.7-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the larger Pixel 4 XL will have a 6.3-inch OLED display with Quad HD+ resolution and the same 90Hz refresh rate. While there are gaming phones out there with up to 120Hz panels, OnePlus 7 Pro is currently the only non-gaming flagship phone with a 90Hz refresh rate.
