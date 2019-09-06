A report published by 9To5Google last month had claimed the Pixel 4 will come with a 90Hz display, which could be marketed as 'Smooth Display' by Google. Now, the folks over at XDA Developers have discovered commits in the Android 10 source code which seem to confirm the upcoming Pixel 4 series will indeed have 90Hz displays.

One of the commits found by XDA Developers hints at content-based fps detection, while another describes an overlay that will be shown when the device is running at 60Hz versus 90Hz. While these commits do not confirm the upcoming Pixel phones will have a 90Hz display, a comment left behind in a commit that has now been removed notes the switch to toggle 90Hz "should only be available to P19 devices", confirming that Google is indeed testing a 90Hz display.