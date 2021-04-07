The account system, originally planned for the canceled Among Us 2, adds a few extra features that are sure to help players enjoy the game even more. Here's how to create an account in Among Us.

Among Us has come a long way since its humble beginnings in 2018 and has since become one of the biggest multiplayer games in recent years. While the simple gameplay and fun social deduction aspects that won over millions remain intact, the game has been updated to meet user requests. In its most recent update, The Airship was added to the game, as well as a new account system.

Why should I create an Account?

Creating an account in Among Us gives players some additional quality of life features:

Creating an account will allow players to report specific players for inappropriate conduct.

Accounts are required to change your display name.

Creating an account gives you access to free chat. Without it, you can only use Quick Chat.

The account system will also be updated in the future to support a friends list. As of this writing, you can not link different platforms to one account.

How to create an account in Among Us

Creating an account is a painless process and only requires a few steps.

At the Among Us main menu, you'll see an Account icon has been added to the left side of the screen. Press the tab to reveal the Account Info. Click Sign In at the bottom. You'll be prompted to create an Account using the email tied to your Google Play account. Once you've accept, you'll be asked to create an Account. Select OK, and you are done! Now you may change your name to whatever you'd like. Keep it appropriate!

Officially not sus

Congrats! Now that you've created an account, you can now edit your name and play as you normally did. This account system will be especially important as developer Innersloth continues to update the game. Among Us was the surprise hit of 2020, securing multiple Game Awards and is one of the best games on Android. If you haven't already tried it out, what are you waiting for? Stop being sus and play.