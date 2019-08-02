If you're one of the very few people still using the Amazon Dash button, it's time to say goodbye. The company has announced that Dash buttons will cease working worldwide on August 31.

The decision comes as no surprise, considering Amazon decided to stop selling Dash buttons back in February. Generally, when a company discontinues a device, it is not a good sign. The writing was already on the wall, and it was only a matter of time before the Dash button service would end up six feet under.

When the Dash button first launched way back in 2015, it was little more than a novelty device to begin with. It didn't help that Amazon launched it on April Fools' Day, either.

The Dash button was created to allow consumers to instantly order a product with the push of a button. The ease of use made it perfect for consumables you often need restocked, such as laundry detergent or paper towels, but served little purpose outside of that.

These days, usage of the buttons has slowed to a crawl, and other alternatives have popped up to make ordering easier. For example, there is the virtual Dash buttons on Amazon's website, Subscribe and Save, and the option to order with Alexa. There is also the Dash Replenishment Service being built into several products, such as printers that will monitor usage and re-order ink once it gets low.

With all the alternatives out there, it's actually surprising the Dash button lasted this long to begin with. For those of you still using your Dash button, give it a few extra clicks this month, because it'll be your last chance to do so.