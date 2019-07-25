It's no secret that Amazon pulls in heaps of cash day after day, and with its Q2 2019 earnings report now public, we can see just how much money the online shopping giant made during the last three months.

One of the highlights from the report is Amazon's sales numbers. This past quarter saw sales of $63.4 billion, which is a solid increase 20% compared to the company's sales of $52.9 billion from Q2 2018. Keep in mind that number includes a hit of $814 million due to an "unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter."

There was an increase in operating income as well, reaching $3.1 billion. While not as drastic of a jump compared to Q2 2018's $3.0 billion, more money is still more money.

Amazon also reports a cash flow increase, up to $36.0 billion which is a 65% jump compared to what the company had on June 30, 2018.

Per Jeff Bezos' statement on the earnings report: