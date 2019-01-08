Amazon Key is now getting a garage option for deliveries

Amazon rolled out its Key in-home delivery service last year, in which you basically had to allow delivery people access to your house so that the packages can be left inside. The service was bundled with an Amazon Cloud Cam indoor security camera and a smart lock so you could let delivery professionals inside, and get a real-time view.

As you can imagine, the service didn't really take off, and Amazon is taking another stab at it with a new Key for Garage option. The new system lets delivery executives access your garage door to leave packages inside, and you'll be able to view a real-time feed of the proceedings if you have a Cloud Cam positioned outside your garage.

The service will work with Chamberlain or LiftMaster myQ garage door openers, and you'll need to pick up a Cloud Cam if you want to view a video feed. Like before, Amazon will likely offer a bundle with all the requisite hardware. With the service set to debut in Q2 2019, we should know more in the coming months.

Alongside Key for Garage, Amazon is introducing the first WiFi-enabled smart lock for Key in the Schlage Encode Smart WiFi Deadbolt. The smart lock is now available for pre-order for $249 — or $299 when paired with a Cloud Cam — and will be available widely from March 5.

Amazon is also adding new functionality to Ring customers by allowing them to unlock Key-compatible smart locks from directly within the Ring app. You'll be able to do so provided you use a smart lock made by Yale, Kwikset, or Schlage. The functionality will be rolled out over the course of Q1 2019.

Finally, Amazon is rolling out a Key for Business service that lets building owners and managers give controlled access to delivery executives to drop off packages. Building staff will be able to monitor driver entries and manage delivery hours, and Amazon says the service works with most building access systems.

