Three of Amazon's delivery service providers — Inpax Shipping Solutions, Sheard-Loman Transport, and Letter Ride LLC — will be laying off more than 2,000 employees combined, reports BuzzFeed News, as the retail giant decides to take its business elsewhere.

Amazon has begun attempting to more directly control the provision of delivery services for its products through the use of an expanding network of delivery service providers like those above. The company controls most aspects of their operations and accounts for an overwhelmingly majority of the small firms' business.

The three firms in question were recently embroiled in scandal, with their drivers involved in at least two pedestrian deaths, while a 21-year-old Sheard-Loman driver was the victim of a fatal accident.

In what has become a hallmark of any Amazon story involving overworked employees, the report alleges drivers were required to meet strenous targets of delivering as many as 300 packages a day. Another omnipresent detail in any story involving Amazon workers these days: the drivers reported being forced to skip lunches and having to urinate in bottles to keep up with the breakneck pace of work required of them.

Amazon's issued the following statement regarding the development: