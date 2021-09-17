Unfortunately, you won't be able to try it, as noted by the "Amazon Confidential – For testing purposes" label slapped on it.

The listing was spotted by leaker WalkingCat, who provided a link to the listing for the Amazon Appstore preview.

Android app support may be delayed for Windows 11 , but there are healthy signs that the feature is still well on the way thanks to the latest Microsoft Store listing for the Amazon Appstore.

The Amazon Appstore will be the official way Windows 11 users can natively download Android apps, whether the device is powered by Intel, AMD, or ARM-based chips. To get Android apps to work on Windows 11, Microsoft built underlying technology into the system with the help of Amazon and Intel. It was also confirmed that users would be able to sideload apps as well, which users may be happy to know given the fairly limited selection in Amazon's storefront.

While Windows 11 is expected to fully launch in early October, Microsoft has stated that Android app support won't be ready from the start. Even those on the Insider program don't yet have access. However, Microsoft did state it will be available for Windows Insiders "over the coming months."

Now that the Amazon Appstore "preview," it could be a matter of time before the public is able to test out the feature.

Until then, users will have to stick with the Microsoft Your Phone app if they want to use their Android apps on some of the best Laptops, although for that to work, you'll need a Samsung Galaxy phone.