Now, this $160 smartwatch is getting a big upgrade with support for Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant. Even before gaining Alexa support, our very own Harish had this to say about the Amazfit Verge in his review .

The Amazfit Verge from Xiaomi sub-brand Huami was already a formidable smartwatch, with features such as 24-hour heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, sleep analysis, and notifications from your phone.

The fact that you get all of these features for just $160 is staggering, and makes the Verge a standout fitness-focused smartwatch.

With the addition of Alexa, the Amazfit Verge is even more amazing than before. Thanks to Alexa, you'll have all the great features you've come to love from your smart speakers, but on your wrist. Take Alexa with you everywhere you go and get instant access to the weather, sports updates, calendar reminders, and more. Whatever you can do with Alexa, you can now do with your Amazfit Verge.

On top of the adding Alexa and voice call support on iOS, the Amazfit Verge has also been granted a 2019 Red Dot Award for Product Design. This is a seal granted to products which have undergone tests by an international jury of experts and distinguishes them for outstanding design and innovation.