Aipower® Unveils Wearbuds™, World's First True Wireless Earbuds Housed in a Fitness Band, Featuring Ultimate Convenience and Astonishing Sound

New York, USA / 11:00 AM PDT, June 20th

Aipower®, an innovative smart device developer, today announced Wearbuds™, the world's first wristband-housed true wireless earbuds. Designed for ultra portability, compelling sound, and fitness tracker features, Wearbuds™ will be available for preorder on Kickstarter on June 20, 2019.

"All wireless earbuds are not truly wireless, because you always have to carry a charging case. Without it, earbuds cannot be powered on or off and will soon run out of power. There is an invisible wire that has long plagued true wireless experience." said Oliver Sha Fei, co-founder of Aipower. "The innovative patented design of Wearbuds enables the earbuds to be stored and charged in a fitness band, bringing both audio and fitness tracking experience to consumers."

No Charging Case Needed

Wearbuds are the world's first true wireless HiFi earbuds that are stored in a fitness band. Both earbuds can be placed perfectly in the fitness tracking wristband which can also charge the earbuds with no need for carrying a charging case.

High Fidelity Sound Quality

Wearbuds feature flawless audio streaming with an advanced Qualcomm chipset and Bluetooth 5.0 technology, reproducing booming bass and crisp highs through fine-tuned graphene-augmented drivers.

Great Noise Isolation Performance

The earbuds are lightweight and ergonomic, providing a barely-there fit for unbeatable noise isolation performance with premium silicon eartips. The band strap is made of -silicone to enhance the comfort of wearing and is able to maintain all-day dry and clean throughout various activities.

Call Freely with Either Earbud

Most true wireless earbuds don't allow users to call freely using only one earbud due to the limitation of the connection technology. Wearbuds support Mono Mode, a feature comes from the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology, allowing fast and easy hands-free phone calls with one or both earbuds.

Fitness Tracker on Wrist

The fitness band can automatically count your steps and calories burned and monitor heart rate and sleep pattern. A built-in touchscreen on the fitness band allows for instant access to all fitness data and notifications (including sedentary reminder) on the wrist. All fitness reports will be saved in the Aipower app. The band features on-wrist smartphone notifications which are customizable for calls, texts, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, and Instagram.