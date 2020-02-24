Google launched its cloud gaming service Stadia last November to a lukewarm reception. While Stadia had big aspirations, unfortunately, the service came up lacking in many areas. For starters, most of the best features were missing at launch, and the number of devices supported was extremely limited. Most notably, the only smartphones compatible were from the Pixel lineup. However, things are looking up for Google's game streaming platform, month after month, Stadia continues to update the service with new features and additional games.

It was just this past week that Google finally opened Stadia up to more devices, starting with many popular Samsung flagships and gaming phones from ASUS and Razer. Now that Stadia is available on more mobile devices, there is still one issue, you need a controller to play games.

If you're anything like me, a controller isn't something you usually pack in your bag when you're on the go. Fortunately, a clever developer has come up with a solution. Posting on the Stadia subreddit over the weekend, user SmashShock offered up a way to add a touchscreen controller when playing Stadia games. It works by loading up a JavaScript snippet while running Stadia in desktop mode via the Chrome browser.