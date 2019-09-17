ActionDash has been on a roll this summer, and after adding Focus mode schedules last month, the distraction maager now brings new enhancements that aim to help you avoid distractions during your off days as well as your work days with all-day Focus mode schedules and Focus mode app groups.

App groups allow you to create groups of apps that you can then toggle per schedule, allowing you to set a group of distracting apps that you want to block during your work days and a group of work apps you want to block during your down time. This is great news to those struggling to find a good work/life balance (like me) and pairs perfectly with the all-day option for Focus mode schedules that allows you to block out certain apps for entire days, which is great for unplugging on the weekends.