Tronsmart T7 with twin tweeters and 360-degree audio launched at $41.99

What you need to know

Tronsmart launches T7 as the new flagship outdoor portable speaker.

It is a significant upgrade to the T6 and delivers a 30W output.

The T7 features RGB lighting up top and comes with a physical rotating volume knob.

The Tronsmart T7 is the new portable speaker announced by the company, expanding its T-series' outdoor speaker portfolio. The new Bluetooth speaker claims to be a "perfect match for outdoor plans." It further aims to flare up the party atmosphere by featuring a customizable ring-shaped RGB light that pulses to the beats from music playback. The T7 speaker comes as a significant upgrade to its last-gen T6 wireless Bluetooth speaker model.

The Tronsmart T7 carries the design aesthetic from the preceding model, featuring a cylindrical form factor, and it weighs 870 grams. The T7 wireless speaker promises to be more convenient and portable than before. The RGB LED lights on the top appear to be vibrant and support a couple of ambient modes like Breathing and Beat-driven.

Interestingly, there is a physical volume control built on top of the LED ring that you can rotate to increase or decrease the loudness level. The flagship Bluetooth speaker further comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating, making it adventure-friendly.

On the inside, the Tronsmart T7 features dual tweeters and a woofer that claims to deliver all-around stereo sound with a 30W output. To further fulfill the 360-degree audio experience, the T7 has the company's signature SoundPulse audio that promises powerful bass despite the shorter form factor of the speaker.

(Image credit: Tronsmart)

Tronsmart suggests that it has released a new application allowing users to personalize EQ modes with a single tap. The app lets you choose presets such as Default, SoundPulse mode, Deep Bass, Classical, and Rock modes. The company's patented SoundPulse technology also enables users to pair up to 100 units of the Tronsmart T7 together to generate stereo sound.

The T7 utilizes Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, and in terms of battery, the speaker promises 12-hour continuous playback on a single charge. However, the speaker takes three hours to charge from zero to full. It charges through the USB Type-C interface.

The speaker also features a microphone for taking calls and talking to voice assistants like Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant.

Tronsmart has always been good at making portable speakers on a budget like the Tronsmart Trip, which came under $30. The Tronsmart T7 also aims to compete with most portable Bluetooth speakers under $50. That's because it is priced at $41.99 as part of the early-bird discount on Amazon US. It is also available on Amazon UK at £41.99 and on Amazon ES at €41.99.