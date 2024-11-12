Google Home tipped to integrate support for dangerous air quality sensors

What you need to know

A dive into a Google Home app "test version" highlighted several strings pointing toward CO/smoke detector support.

Various strings of code detail alerts for users about their home's dangerous air quality and sensor testing.

More devices have been added to Google Home since Matter support arrived, but its Nest app has been the only way to control its CO/smoke sensors.

Google could have plans to incorporate new sensors that protect users from dangerous air conditions at home.

Google is reportedly developing new sensor support for the Home app, per a deep dive by AssembleDebug (Android Authority). According to the tipster, various strings in a "test version" of Google Home suggest the app will implement support for CO (carbon monoxide) and smoke detectors.

This support will reportedly be joined by a series of new alerts delivered to a user's phone. The code showed signs of alerts that inform users if "smoke levels are too high." Additional alerts were discovered, informing users of dangerous CO and smoke levels detected by the sensor and to exit the home into "fresh air."

The Home app will seemingly let users test their sensors to ensure its functionality is good to go.

More importantly, the publication notes the existence of Google-created smoke and CO sensors under the "Nest" moniker. However, consumers with them can only utilize their functions via the Nest app. It's speculated that the app's hidden code could indicate upcoming integration between the Nest app and Google Home. If true, that would remove the necessity for this additional app and bring everything under the Home app's roof.

Consumers are undoubtedly familiar with the term "Matter," the new industry connectivity standard for linking smart home devices. In 2022, Google boarded the Matter train with the Home app as it rolled out support for the Home Mini, Hub Max, Wifi Pro, and Nest Audio. The company then expanded support for more smart home devices and brands.

It's not specifically mentioned that these air quality sensors will be wrapped in the Matter standard, but it's possible. The Matter 1.2 upgrade includes smoke and CO detector support as the CSA honed in reducing the amount of app "hubs" consumers need to control their devices. It's likely that Google's potential inclusion of its smoke and CO sensors within the Home app — not in a separate Nest app — will continue that "centralized hub" idea.

Unfortunately, without more concrete evidence, it's unclear if/when Google will roll this out. The post wonders if the company has a "future Nest Protect" in the pipeline for this support, but that's just speculation for now.