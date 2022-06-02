Best SmartThings devices 2022
For the platform that supports so much — here are the best.
The SmartThings smart home platform has been helping people add automation and usage flexibility to their homes for over ten years. Formerly known as Samsung SmartThings, Samsung still develops the software for the platform, but the hardware has moved to Aeotec. There is an extensive catalog of products that work with it from a hardware perspective — everything from sensors to refrigerators and so much more in between. So whether you are looking to expand your current smart home setup or are just getting started, these are the best SmartThings devices for your home.
These are the best SmartThings devices
Aeotec SmartThings Home Hub
The center of it all
To connect your SmartThings devices, you'll need a hub, and the Aeotec SmartThings Home Hub is the easiest way to get started. This product works with Google, Alexa, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave Plus, ZigBee, and the upcoming Matter protocols to connect all the best smart home devices.
Aeotec SmartThings Button
Double-duty
The Aeotec SmartThings Button brings the familiar on and off of traditional switches only in button form. Program the button with options for single, double, and long-press functions to control various smart home devices. The Button also acts as a temperature sensor to report to your smart HVAC controllers for expanded automation options
Aeotec SmartThings Camera
See it all
When looking for the best security camera, reliability and ease of use are paramount, and the Aeotec SmartThings Camera checks both of those boxes. You'll never miss a thing with 360° of panning and 96° tilt, sound and motion detection, and a full-HD 1080p camera. There's even free cloud storage, so you'll always have access to your videos.
Aeotec SmartThings Multipurpose Sensor
The do-it-all sensor
While this is a contact sensor is helpful to tell if a door or window is open or closed and then run automations for your smart devices — it's so much more than that. It can also monitor vibrations, orientation, angle or tilt, and temperature. Because of all the features this multipurpose sensor offers, there are a lot of automation options with a single device
Aeotec SmartThings Motion Sensor
All about the motion
Motion sensors are some of the best ways to add automation to your smart home. With a 120° field of view, up to fifteen feet away, you'll be able to trigger other smart devices to react to the motion. Whether that is turning on or off lights, sending a notification when someone enters a room, or so many other options, this Aeotec SmartThings Motion Sensor will make it a snap.
Aeotec SmartThings Water Leak Sensor
Before it gets bad
Smart home devices can add convenience to our lives at home, but it becomes a necessity when one can prevent a problem. That's what the Aeotec SmartThings Water Leak Sensor can do for your home. I have one by my water heater and one by my washing machine to notify me if it detects a leak so I can stop the water before significant damage occurs.
ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium
Smart comfort
As one of the best smart thermostats on the market, the ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium integrates beautifully with SmartThings. Aside from offering smart HVAC controls to save you money and keep you comfortable, this thermostat can also monitor air quality, provide real-time weather monitoring, and even has Siri and Alexa built-in to act as a smart speaker.
Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini
Make more things smart
Sometimes you have devices or appliances that you really like and don't want to replace with a smart version of it, so by picking up one of the best smart plugs — you don't have to. The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini allows you to control things like fans, lamps, and more with voice, thanks to Google Assistant and Alexa integration. Plus, with SmartThings, you'll get even more automation options.
Philips Hue Smart Lights
Lighting the way intelligently
Philips Hue Smart Lights have long been some of the best smart lights thanks to their rock-solid connectivity, features, and wide integration with top platforms like SmartThings. While these lights offer Bluetooth control, they can also pair directly with the SmartThings hub. This means you can use any of the sensors on this list, or others, to work with your Hue lights.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation)
Keep your home safe
Adding smart devices to your home is a great way to monitor it, and including one of the best smart locks is the first line of defense. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock really stood out in our review thanks to how easy it is to install and the excellent features. This lock does everything from voice control with your favorite digital assistant to SmartThings integration.
Smart things for SmartThings
I've been using SmartThings for nearly seven years, and it keeps getting better. In order to keep up with the ever-evolving smart home landscape, SmartThings does an excellent job of continuing to add support for the latest IoT standards like the upcoming one called Matter. SmartThings is at the forefront of the smart home arena, and a major part of that is its ability to integrate with so many products.
There's seemingly nothing that won't work with SmartThings. Even if a device doesn't have native support on the platform, the massive SmartThings community is wonderful about finding ways to add those products that aren't native easily. Thankfully, SmartThings recognizes this and provides tools to help in that process.
While Samsung doesn't directly make SmartThings hardware, it provides the backend software that connects all smart device dots. It is even building in SmartThings hubs into smart appliances, like refrigerators and TVs, to help further support the SmartThings ecosystem. So the next time you are ready to expand or start your smart home journey, you'll know where to go for the best SmartThings devices.
