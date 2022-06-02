Best SmartThings devices 2022

The SmartThings smart home platform has been helping people add automation and usage flexibility to their homes for over ten years. Formerly known as Samsung SmartThings, Samsung still develops the software for the platform, but the hardware has moved to Aeotec. There is an extensive catalog of products that work with it from a hardware perspective — everything from sensors to refrigerators and so much more in between. So whether you are looking to expand your current smart home setup or are just getting started, these are the best SmartThings devices for your home.

I've been using SmartThings for nearly seven years, and it keeps getting better. In order to keep up with the ever-evolving smart home landscape, SmartThings does an excellent job of continuing to add support for the latest IoT standards like the upcoming one called Matter. SmartThings is at the forefront of the smart home arena, and a major part of that is its ability to integrate with so many products.

There's seemingly nothing that won't work with SmartThings. Even if a device doesn't have native support on the platform, the massive SmartThings community is wonderful about finding ways to add those products that aren't native easily. Thankfully, SmartThings recognizes this and provides tools to help in that process.

While Samsung doesn't directly make SmartThings hardware, it provides the backend software that connects all smart device dots. It is even building in SmartThings hubs into smart appliances, like refrigerators and TVs, to help further support the SmartThings ecosystem. So the next time you are ready to expand or start your smart home journey, you'll know where to go for the best SmartThings devices.