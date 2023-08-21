Moment's new T-Series lenses aim to become your phone's favorite add-on

What you need to know

Moment has five new add-on lenses to cater to your smartphone camera.

The new T-Series comes as an upgrade over the previous M-Series launched in 2017.

The new series is designed to upgrade your smartphone's large camera sensors evolved over the years.

Moment has announced new add-on lenses for the latest Android and iOS handsets, promising better photography than the devices are capable of capturing on their own. These are the third generation of mobile lenses designed for modern smartphone camera standards, which have evolved significantly in recent years.

In an accompanying blog post, Moment has revealed five new mobile lenses under its T-Series lineup that aim to help users "discover different angles, unique perspectives, and remarkably cinematic shots that ditch the need for digital zoom."

The company explains that it has completely redesigned its lenses for the large camera sensors we see today, like on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It added 25% more glass than the previous models and a larger bayonet interface to fit most of the best Android phones.

The latest lenses in the T-series lineup include Anamorphic 1.33x and 1.55x lenses that offer a cinematic view with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio coupled with filmic black bars. These further come in gold and blue fare variants retailing at $149.99.

The Tele 58mm lens provides a 2x zoom for your smartphone's standard camera or a 4x zoom capability if it's a telephoto shooter. The company says it adds a natural bokeh effect if shot in a bright lighting scenario. The Tele 58mm lens is priced at $149.99.

The Wide 18mm lens retails at $129.99 and is Moment's "trusty sidekick for capturing a wider scene." The samples shot through this lens shared on the company's website look promising. The lens is best utilized with your current phone's ultra-wide-angle lens. It promises to provide a consistent wide-angle view backed by minimum distortion.

A new Fisheye 14mm lens costing $119.99 gives users an ultra-wide angle shot, which utilizes the phone's full image sensor. The photos taken claim to be super crisp edge-to-edge and should likely avoid dark corners.

Lastly, there is a Macro 10x lens aimed at capturing the tiniest objects within a distance of one inch and is believed to be a great alternative to your phone's built-in macro lens. And for the pricing, it retails at $119.99.

All these new lenses come as might successors for the M-Series that were launched back in 2017. Moment assures that these lenses can make smartphone users do more and get more from their camera capabilities. It provides different focal lengths to enhance the creative range, giving better control with real glass and not "AI counterparts."

Users interested in trying these lenses can visit Moment's website and check for all the lenses' samples before purchasing.