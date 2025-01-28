Review: Xiaomi Sound Outdoor is one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers you can buy today

With the Sound Outdoor, Xiaomi once again delivers a Bluetooth speaker that punches above its weight. The mesh and fabric design is great to hold, and it's light enough that you can take it anywhere with relative ease. IP67 ingress protection means you don't have to worry about water or dust making its way into the speaker, and it can be used in a stereo pair. Combine that with a battery that lasts over eight hours, and an engaging sound with vibrant bass, and you get one of the best options in this category.

Xiaomi clearly knows how to make great-sounding audio products on a budget, and the Sound Outdoor is no different. The Bluetooth speaker is available in vibrant colors, and a big part of its allure is the 30W sound it is able to produce. Combine that with IP67 ingress protection, and you get a speaker that nails the basics.



As is often the case with Xiaomi's audio products, affordability is a key selling point of the Sound Outdoor. The speaker was introduced in China back in May 2024, and it costs ₹3,999 ($46) in India; a great value when you consider the feature-set. You can also pick it up on Amazon in the U.S. for $65, and if you want to go the reseller route, it's listed at AliExpress for $49. If you want to buy it in the U.K., you'll need to shell out £35 ($44).

Like Tribit's StormBox 2 and most new products in this segment, the Sound Outdoor has a cylindrical design that makes it easy to take anywhere. There's a carrying hook at the top that allows you to dangle it from a bag, and the bright orange hue does a great job accentuating the otherwise-muted black color scheme. If you need a bit of vibrancy, the speaker is available in blue and red color variants as well.

The outer surface of the Sound Outdoor is coated in fabric with a mesh covering, and it feels great to hold. You get rubber feet on one side, and Xiaomi's logo is emblazoned at the front, but as it's in the same color as the fabric, it isn't as visible. The playback controls are mounted at the top of the Sound Outdoor, and you get volume up/down along with a multifunction button.

The back of the unit houses the power button, Bluetooth pairing mode, USB-C port (hidden behind a gasket), and a stereo pairing button. Interestingly, Xiaomi says you can connect the Sound Outdoor with 99 other speakers, creating an array totaling 100 units. But as the manufacturer sent over just the one unit for testing, I wasn't able to see if this feature is any good. Regardless, it should be good enough in stereo mode as well, so if you want a wider soundstage, picking up two of these is a good option.

Either end of the Sound Outdoor has a passive radiator that does a good job creating a vibrant sound, and the speaker itself contains two driver units — a 20W woofer and a 10W tweeter. The combined 30W sound is among the best in this category, and it does a decent enough job in this regard.

Xiaomi's audio gear has a characteristic sound with a bass-heavy sound signature, and that's the case with the Sound Outdoor as well. You get a good energy in the low-end along with clear mids and recessed highs, and the overall tonality lends itself well to casual listening. As the name suggests, this speaker's main attraction is that it can be used outdoors, and in that context, I have no issues with the sound.

To that effect, you get IP67 dust and water resistance, making the Sound Outdoor immune to any inclement weather conditions. I used it in the shower, and the carrying hook means you can easily dangle it on a shower caddy. Coming in at 597g, it isn't too heavy either, and the easy portability combined with the powerful sound makes it a great choice for use in the home or outdoors.

I didn't see any issues with Bluetooth connectivity either; the speaker has Bluetooth 5.4, and I paired it with the Vivo X200 Pro, OnePlus 13, and Honor Magic 7 Pro. You don't get any Bluetooth codecs outside of the standard SBC and AAC, but again, that's good enough in this category.

There are no problems with battery life either. The Sound Outdoor has a 2600mAh battery, and it lasted just over eight and a half hours in my testing, with the volume turned up (obviously). It charges via 15W USB PD (5W/3A), so you can use just about any charger with the speaker. However, as there's no fast charging, it takes over two and a half hours to charge the Sound Outdoor, so I'd suggest plugging it in at night.

If you need better sound, I highly recommend the StormBox 2 — it is my go-to portable speaker these days. It is costlier at $69, but you get a richer sound, better battery, and I like the design a little better. The StormBox 2 can also be used in stereo mode, and you get extensive customizability when it comes to the sound.

Conversely, if you want something that isn't as big, Xiaomi's Sound Pocket has the same design in a smaller and lighter chassis. The speaker also gets IP67 ingress protection, and while the 5W driver doesn't get anywhere as loud or detailed, it is decent enough in its own right. It also uses a cavity to create a louder sound, and it costs $39 on Amazon.

Overall, the Sound Outdoor is another win for Xiaomi. The speaker looks good, has a great sound, and doesn't cost as much as its rivals. In short, this is one of the best budget Bluetooth speakers you can get today.