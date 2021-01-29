Hayato, Daniel, Joe, and Ara tackle the regular Galaxy S21 and 100% do not offer GameStop, GameSpot, or any other stock purchase advice.
They also look at financial results from big tech companies, Sony's new $2500 Xperia flagship, and Carl Pei's venture into Nothing.
Links:
- Samsung Galaxy S21 review: Less is less | Android Central
- The Motorola Edge S is the first phone with a Snapdragon 870 | Android Central
- Sony launches $2500 Xperia Pro creative professionals can't afford to ignore | Android Central
- Samsung's Q4 profit jumps 26.4% YoY, despite weaker smartphone sales | Android Central
- Facebook's better-than-expected quarter is just the calm before the storm | Android Central
- Apple target share price raised to $164 by Morgan Stanley | iMore
- Microsoft Surface FY21 Q2 revenue hits over $2 billion for the first time | Windows Central
- OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei wants to connect everything with 'Nothing' | Android Central
- Android 12 could get a lot more colorful with an upgraded theming system | Android Central
- Netflix and YouTube are going to make you finally care about AV1 | Android Central
