We don't have a lot of details about ARM's Cortex-X program, where ARM will work with companies that build processors to customize them from the ground up, outside of some press materials and datasheets from ARM itself. We do know that we should expect to see the first of (hopefully) many chips using a custom Cortex-X core soon with the ARM Cortex-X1, which is basically a chip using Cortex-A cores and one of them has its governor removed so it can run free. That's what the Cortex-X program is all about. It's a way for companies who want to sacrifice some room on a silicon wafer and a bit of battery life in exchange for raw power to do so without spending millions to design it themselves. The idea isn't exactly new, and companies that already design custom ARM-licensed chips have been doing this for a while. That gives us a great view of what to expect: even more of the big leaps we see from generation to generation. Expect no change in budget phones

Yes, it's sad to lead with this, but it's the biggest truth — the Cortex-X program will not make high-end ARM processors cheaper. In other words, none of them are going to appear in budget-minded phones. Cortex-X chips won't be cheap. It's easy to argue that phones like the Galaxy A51 are the phones that need a better processor package the most because many feel underpowered. Unfortunately, money is what matters when you're trying to build a cheaper device. This doesn't mean that next year's crop of budget phones will be worse than this year's, just that the Cortex-X program won't make any meaningful difference. Expect better (or worse) battery life

Yes, one or the other depending on how you use your phone. A typical phone CPU has a set of "big" (meaning faster and more power-hungry) cores and a set of "little" (power friendly) cores. A phone processor built under the Cortex-X program would probably have three sets of cores: big, little, and "bigger." More: Qualcomm's powerful (and expensive) Snapdragon 865 Because these CPU cores are designed to emphasize speed and power over battery life, they run faster and hotter. That's great for things like playing games or browsing script-heavy websites, but it also means that your battery is going to take a hit whenever these bigger cores are in use. But this also means that what we usually use the big cores don't need to be so power-hungry. A lot of attention will be given to balancing things out so that these bigger cores run only when needed. That means for most things, power efficiency could increase because there is a sleeping giant ready to wake up whenever heavy lifting is needed. If you use your phone mostly to play games, your battery life could be worse — but if you use your phone for a mix of things, expect battery life to be better. Expect better photos and video

Most every phone chip has an onboard AI component that works with the on-board image processor. AI plays a big part in getting good photographs from tiny sensors that can only collect a smidgen of data that a dedicated camera's larger sensors can. More: Sony's AI-powered sensors are the future of smartphone cameras While an onboard AI processor can handle much of the load, you still need raw computing power to turn a few points of light into a photograph that's in a viewable and sharable format. This is especially true when talking about video. 4K video capture takes a lot of speed and power from almost every part of the system; you need to be able to capture a high-quality stream at a high enough bitrate to make it look great, then write it to storage without overfilling any memory buffers. The traffic cop that helps the software direct everything to work together is the phone's CPU. Expect a faster network