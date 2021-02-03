The mobile virtual network operator company Tello has recently transitioned from a CDMA network to a GSM one, resulting in improved 4G LTE connectivity, faster data speeds for better web browsing and media streaming, and increased stability so that you never have to worry about troublesome connection hiccups. If you're looking to take advantage of this new network but don't have a big budget for mobile tech, don't worry; there are plenty of affordable devices out there that offer surprisingly great performance and are fully compatible with Tello's new network. Something important to note is that for a device to be compatible with Tello's GSM network, it needs to be unlocked, GSM-compatible, VoLTE-compatible, and capable of supporting LTE 2, 4, and 12 bands. Here are 3 of our favorite Tello GSM-compatible phones that cost $150 or less. Moto G Fast

The Moto G Fast is arguably the best available smartphone at this price point. Unlike many other cheap phones that have poor build quality, the Moto G Fast feels surprisingly premium and is quite robust. In addition to this, the 6.4-inch LCD is impressive as well, featuring excellent viewing angles, awesome colors, and thin bezels. The HD+ display isn't the best in terms of resolution, but at this price point, you can hardly ask for more. In terms of cameras, you get a 16MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide one, and a 2MP macro camera. The 8MP and 2MP cameras aren't the best, but they're serviceable, and the primary 16MP camera is capable of a surprising amount of sharpness and vibrancy. The phone is also excellent on the software side of things, offering a Google Pixel-style user interface that's clean, informative, snappy, and responsive. Another strong point is battery life, as the Moto G Fast is capable of nearly two days of use on a full charge thanks to the superb 4,000 mAh battery. The phone also charges via USB-C, which is very convenient. Overall, the Moto G Fast is simply an excellent device for something priced so low, and it's our top recommendation if you want an affordable and Tello GSM-compatible smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A11

The Samsung Galaxy A11 is a superb option if you're looking for something a little less expensive than the Moto G Fast that still offers a great overall smartphone experience. Like the Moto G Fast, it's equipped with a 6.4-inch HD+ display that has great color accuracy, edge-to-edge viewing angles, and narrow bezels. Other similarities include a 4,000 mAh battery, USB-C charging, and a solid camera lineup that consists of a 13MP primary, 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensors. The downside of the Samsung Galaxy A11 is that compared to the Moto G Fast, it isn't built as well. The device's plastic back is rather cheap, meaning that compared to the Moto G Fast there's a higher risk of damage if you drop the phone. It's also less comfortable to hold as well, although it's far from being unpleasant. Regardless of the lower build quality, though, the Samsung Galaxy A1 stands tall as a superb alternative to the Moto G Fast if you want to save a little more money while still getting awesome bang for your buck.

Alcatel Go Flip 3 If you're okay with using an old-school flip phone, we highly recommend the Alcatel Go Flip 3. The buttons are nice and clicky, there's a useful internal display that allows you to see texts, calls, and the time of day without even opening your phone, and a basic 2MP camera that serves well for basic picture-taking. Pair those features with 2GB of RAM and a 1350 mAh battery and you've got an excellent flip phone on your hands that's incredibly affordable. It also has full Tello GSM-compatible, which is awesome.