As hard as it is to believe, it's now been about three months since the Galaxy S20 was released. The initial hype and craze for the phone has obviously died down, but there's no denying that it's still one of the very best Android handsets you can buy in 2020.

If there's one aspect of a phone that needs long-term use to fully analyze, it's battery life. The battery of any phone is prone to aging and degrading as time goes on, making it one of those things that's worth checking up on every now and then.

Some of our AC forum members recently got into a conversation about how their S20 battery life is holding up, with a lot of them talking about their average battery drain per hour.

Now, we'd love to hear from you — 3 months later, how's your Galaxy S20 battery life holding up?

