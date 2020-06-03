Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As hard as it is to believe, it's now been about three months since the Galaxy S20 was released. The initial hype and craze for the phone has obviously died down, but there's no denying that it's still one of the very best Android handsets you can buy in 2020.

If there's one aspect of a phone that needs long-term use to fully analyze, it's battery life. The battery of any phone is prone to aging and degrading as time goes on, making it one of those things that's worth checking up on every now and then.

Some of our AC forum members recently got into a conversation about how their S20 battery life is holding up, with a lot of them talking about their average battery drain per hour.

monty Stinson

Idle time at night from 10:30 pm to 6:30 am, go from 99-100% to 93-95% on an average night. S20 Ultra

MoreDef

I'm at around 2% per hour. I don't know if that's what it should be, but I do know that it's not going to be anything like apple and iPhones. I was just curious as to what everyone else is at. To be completely transparent, I run wifi, Bluetooth, high performance, location and AoD on all the time.

Rodney Holinger

I do have about 4%. Don't know what is problem. It's too much in my opinion

Now, we'd love to hear from you — 3 months later, how's your Galaxy S20 battery life holding up?

