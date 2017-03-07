The P10 Plus's new Leica Summilux f/1.8 lens boosts low-light performance.

The Huawei P10 Plus brings a much-needed optic upgrade to Huawei's Leica-branded camera setup. Like the regular P10 (and Mate 9), you've still got a dual-camera setup, combining 12- and 20-megapixel shooters, the former using an optically stabilized color sensor, and the latter being a monochrome sensor for added detail. But the big upgrade for the "Plus" is a new f/1.8 lens, allowing in more light for brighter low-light shots, and improved image quality all-round.

We'll have a full review of both new Huawei phones soon. In the meantime, we've rounded up a handful of sample shots to showcase what the P10 Plus's camera can do. Using the phone throughout MWC week in Barcelona gave us some great opportunities to see what the cameras are capable of.