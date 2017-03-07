The P10 Plus's new Leica Summilux f/1.8 lens boosts low-light performance.
The Huawei P10 Plus brings a much-needed optic upgrade to Huawei's Leica-branded camera setup. Like the regular P10 (and Mate 9), you've still got a dual-camera setup, combining 12- and 20-megapixel shooters, the former using an optically stabilized color sensor, and the latter being a monochrome sensor for added detail. But the big upgrade for the "Plus" is a new f/1.8 lens, allowing in more light for brighter low-light shots, and improved image quality all-round.
We'll have a full review of both new Huawei phones soon. In the meantime, we've rounded up a handful of sample shots to showcase what the P10 Plus's camera can do. Using the phone throughout MWC week in Barcelona gave us some great opportunities to see what the cameras are capable of.
Shooting directly into the sun allows the P10 Plus's strengths in dynamic range to shine through.
The software-based low depth-of-field mode can produce some neat effects when focusing off into the distance.
Low-light performance in general is stronger than earlier Huawei cameras, through fine details are sharper in rivals like the LG G6
With an f/1.8 lens, you don't always need to rely on software bokeh effects.
The same shot taken in color and monochrome shooting modes.
The P10 Plus's high dynamic range is a good fit for street photography out in Barcelona.
The P10 Plus's portrait mode zooms in, detects your subject's face, adjusts lighting and defocuses the background.
Brightly lit landscapes are far from challenging, but the P10 Plus excels nonetheless.
Hybrid zoom, which uses the data from the secondary monochrome sensor, returns in the P10 Plus.
Software bokeh effects sometimes result in fringing, but generally work well with harder edges.
Some color detail is lost in extremely bright, high-contrast scenes.
Sunset scenes can be challenging, but the P10 Plus's HDR mode always served us well.
Some shadow detail is lost in darker street scenes, but colors remain true to life.
Beautiful shots Alex.
These are some great shots here. I think the enthusiasts will be very happy with this camera system especially when you throw in Huawei's manual mode and other shooting modes.
Both LG and Huawei are using their dual camera set-ups to great effect. It all comes down to what each consumer prefers. Now if someone could just make a 3 lens phone so that I don't have to agonise over which to choose choice.
It's OK at best.
I disagree.
Some of the shots here are very difficult for many phone cameras to pull off successfully, such as taking a city shot with the sun facing directly at you. In that situation, you either expose for the sky but underexpose the buildings or expose for the buildings but completely blow out the sky.
HDR can help, but there's only so much software can do. But when you add a secondary sensor that's dedicated to finding fine detail along with good post-processing software, you can pull off a shot like the first one you see in this article.
Huawei has been stepping up their camera game ever since the P9 rolled out.
It's impressive to see just how far they've evolved in just over a year. From a decent-but-nothing special shooter on the Mate 8 to a stills monstrosity on the P10.