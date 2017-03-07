The P10 Plus's new Leica Summilux f/1.8 lens boosts low-light performance.

The Huawei P10 Plus brings a much-needed optic upgrade to Huawei's Leica-branded camera setup. Like the regular P10 (and Mate 9), you've still got a dual-camera setup, combining 12- and 20-megapixel shooters, the former using an optically stabilized color sensor, and the latter being a monochrome sensor for added detail. But the big upgrade for the "Plus" is a new f/1.8 lens, allowing in more light for brighter low-light shots, and improved image quality all-round.

We'll have a full review of both new Huawei phones soon. In the meantime, we've rounded up a handful of sample shots to showcase what the P10 Plus's camera can do. Using the phone throughout MWC week in Barcelona gave us some great opportunities to see what the cameras are capable of.

P10 Plus sample shot

Shooting directly into the sun allows the P10 Plus's strengths in dynamic range to shine through.

P10 Plus sample shot

The software-based low depth-of-field mode can produce some neat effects when focusing off into the distance.

P10 Plus sample shot

Low-light performance in general is stronger than earlier Huawei cameras, through fine details are sharper in rivals like the LG G6

P10 Plus sample shot

With an f/1.8 lens, you don't always need to rely on software bokeh effects.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

The same shot taken in color and monochrome shooting modes.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

The P10 Plus's high dynamic range is a good fit for street photography out in Barcelona.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

The P10 Plus's portrait mode zooms in, detects your subject's face, adjusts lighting and defocuses the background.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

Brightly lit landscapes are far from challenging, but the P10 Plus excels nonetheless.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

Hybrid zoom, which uses the data from the secondary monochrome sensor, returns in the P10 Plus.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

Software bokeh effects sometimes result in fringing, but generally work well with harder edges.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

Some color detail is lost in extremely bright, high-contrast scenes.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

Sunset scenes can be challenging, but the P10 Plus's HDR mode always served us well.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

Some shadow detail is lost in darker street scenes, but colors remain true to life.

P10 Plus sample shot

P10 Plus sample shot

