ASUS has launched the ZenWatch 3 in the Indian market. The smartwatch — with the leather band — will be available exclusively on Flipkart for ₹18,999 ($285). ASUS is also selling a variant with a rubber strap that will retail for ₹17,599 ($265).

The ZenWatch 3 is the first from ASUS to sport a circular design, marking a departure from earlier models. There are three hardware buttons on the side, and the stainless steel case is certified IP67 water and dust resistant.

The pricing isn't bad at all considering the ZenWatch 3 is selling for $229 in the U.S.. Same goes for the watch itself, which has a 1.39-inch display with a resolution of 400 x 400, Snapdragon Wear 2100, 4GB internal storage, 512MB of RAM, and a 341mAh battery. It is also the first Android Wear watch to offer HyperCharge, which charges the device up to 60% in just 15 minutes. Best of all, it'll get better with the Android Wear 2.0 update once it hits sometime early next year.

