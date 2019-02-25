5G has dominated coverage during this year's Mobile World Congress, and ZTE is the latest to serve up its offering in this space. The Axon 10 Pro 5G is the Chinese manufacturer's first 5G phone, and it has partnered with China Telecom, Hutchinson Drei, and Elisa to roll out sales in Europe and China.

The Axon 10 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 platform. There are three cameras at the back, with the 48MP primary sensor joined by a 20MP wide-angle and an 8MP zoom lens — as is becoming the norm. There's a 20MP shooter up front, and ZTE is leveraging AI for automatic scene detection and intelligent resource allocation to maximize battery life.

There's a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rounding out the specs is a 4000mAh battery, and the phone runs Pie out of the box.

ZTE also launched the mid-range Blade V10 alongside the Axon 10 Pro, with the device featuring a 2.1GHz octa-core chipset, 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB memory and storage options, a rear fingerprint sensor, 32MP front camera, 16MP + 5MP cameras at the back, and a 3100mAh battery.

The Blade V10 will go on sale in select markets starting next month, with the Axon 10 Pro set to be available in the first half of the year. We'll know more about pricing once we get close to the launch window, but in the meantime, what are your thoughts on ZTE's latest phones?