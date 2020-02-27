Just because you're the largest live TV streaming service in the United States doesn't mean you're not still subject to the usual market shenanigans.

YouTube TV today sent out emails to subscribers annoying that it's "been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair to continue to carry the FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network."

That means that as of Feb. 29, those channels will no longer be available to YouTube TV subscribers. (At least not until Sinclair and YouTube TV reach a new agreement.)

YouTube TV in a Twitter thread noted what we all know — this is always about money. Sinclair wants more for the rights to carry content, and YouTube TV didn't want to pay.

We do not take this decision lightly. This is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. You may have noticed several other TV services have also decided to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) February 27, 2020

Here's the full text of the email:

Hi there, Our goal with YouTube TV is to offer you the content you love, delivered the way you want. To make this happen, we need to enter into deals with our partners. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement with Sinclair to continue to carry the FOX Regional Sports Networks and YES Network. Starting February 29, 2020, you will no longer be able to watch live, on demand, or recorded content from your local FOX Regional Sports Network or YES Network. Please know that we do not take this decision lightly. We value your membership and will continue to strive to build the best streaming experience possible. Sincerely, The YouTube TV team

The precise impact on you as a consumer will depend on where you live. For instance: I live in Florida, and so I'll expect to lose Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Florida. But I don't actually have the YES Network here. The exact channels you'll lose will vary from region to region.