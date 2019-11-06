What you need to know
- YouTube Premium and Music are expanding to seven new regions in Asia this month.
- The new regions include Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.
- With YouTube Premium, you get access to ad-free videos, offline playback, and background play.
Google is continuing its expansion of YouTube Premium and Music this month by adding seven new regions in Asia. That's one less than its last expansion back in September when eight new countries joined the list — making the service available in over 70 countries in total.
This month's expansion adds some of Asia's most prominent locations, including Indonesia which is the fourth most populated country in the world. To put that in perspective, the U.S. is currently ranked third, making Indonesia a prime new market for YouTube revenue. The full list of new locations can be found below.
- Hong Kong
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Taiwan
- Thailand
If you're in one of these new locations and wondering what YouTube Premium and Music has to offer you, then listen up. With YouTube Premium, you get ad-free videos with the option to watch offline and you can even play videos in the background with other apps opened or when the screen is locked.
YouTube Music gives you much of the same with the ability to listen to ad-free music, download tracks for listening offline, or background playback. The price will vary from region to region, but Android Police shows that in the Philippines the current price for YouTube Premium is 159 PHP ($3.14 USD) a month and 129 PHP ($2.55 USD) for YouTube Music.
