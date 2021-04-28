The Chromecast with Google TV is the latest streaming device to receive HDR10+ certification. As reported by FlatPanelsHD, the device can now stream content in HDR10+ format on Paramount+. Amazon Prime Video also streams some of its shows in HDR10+, but it isn't clear if the streaming service supports the format on Chromecast with Google TV.

While HDR10+ is nowhere near as popular as other HDR formats such as Dolby Vision and HDR10, the list of supported content is slowly growing. The format was developed by Samsung and is backed by over 100 companies — including Amazon, Panasonic, Philips, and Vizio.

Matt Frost, Director of Product Management at Google, said in a statement:

Google is pleased to join the growing number of companies adopting HDR10+ and working with the HDR+ Technologies LLC. We envision HDR10+ being a key enabler for Chromecast with GoogleTV plus other platforms going forth and we look forward to helping our various partners across the industry achieve a great HDR experience.

In addition to the Chromecast with Google TV, Roku's Express 4K+ streaming box has also been certified for HDR10+ support. The streaming box was announced just two weeks back to take on the best streaming devices from Amazon, Google, and NVIDIA.