What you need to know Google Play users have voted for their favorite apps of 2020 based on several different categories.

Highlights include a collection of novellas by Stephen King, and one of the highest grossing films of the year.

Google Play editors also included some of their favorite apps of the year.

The year is nearly over, and the votes are in! Google has just announced the results of the Play Store's Best Of 2020 users' choice awards. Every year, Google lets users vote on apps selected by the Play Store editors in a number of categories. Polling lasted throughout the month and ended on November 23, and we're now presented with the winners. Some may surprise you, while others are no-brainers. Users' Choice 2020 (US): App: Disney+ This one isn't surprising. Disney may not have had a lot of blockbuster films this year, but the presence of a dedicated app for all things Disney came at an idea time, when many people were stuck at home binging all their favorite shows. Disney Plus is still far behind Netflix in terms of subscribers, but it's gaining ground quickly, already beating its own estimates. Cyber Monday is here! Shop nearly 200 of the BEST deals now! Game: SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off

SpongeBob may be a bit of a throwback, but that doesn't stop the show for being incredibly "meme-orable" throughout the past several years. User can experience the underwater world of Bikini Bottom, exploring different areas, interacting with characters, and of course preparing orders for customers. Movie: Bad Boys for Life