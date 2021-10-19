You can now download Google Play Protect as a standalone app

At I/O 2017, Google announced Play Protect, a suite of services aimed at securing all Android devices with access to the Play Store. After being a part of Play Services for over four years, Google has now quietly made it available as a standalone app on the Play Store (via XDA Developers.

For some reason, the Play Protect app listing hasn't gone live on the Play Store website just yet. However, you will be able to access it if you open the app listing on an Android phone or tablet.

It is also worth noting that the app currently shows a "Your device isn't compatible with this version" message on many devices right now, including the best Samsung phones. The only devices that are compatible with the app currently are those running Android 12 beta. That said, it will probably not take very long for this to change.