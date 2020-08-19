What you need to know
- Google Meet support is now rolling out to Chromecast devices.
- With Meet support on Chromecast, you can now enjoy your meetings on your TV screen.
- Meet on Chromecast will use the camera, microphone, and audio from your computer.
Earlier this year, Google rolled out the ability to make group video calls using Duo and Meet to Nest Hub Max users in the U.S. and the UK. Now, the company has announced that it is rolling out support for Google Meet on Chromecast devices.
In a post on the Chromecast support forum, Google's Grace Yang wrote:
We recognize that many schools are moving to distance/remote learning, and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students. Meet on Chromecast will let you host or join meetings giving you the opportunity to connect with classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend lectures.
If you have a Chromecast, Chromecast (2nd gen), or a Chromecast Ultra, you can now cast your virtual meetings to your TV. Unsurprisingly, however, you will be using the camera, microphone, and audio from your PC when casting to the biggest screen in your home.
To get started, you will need to update to the latest version of Chrome on your PC and also make sure your Chromecast device is running the latest firmware. To start casting, open your meeting using the Meet or Google Calendar app and tap on "Cast this meeting." Next, choose your Cast-enabled device in the Cast tab. You can also cast to your TV anytime during a meeting. To stop casting, simply select the 3-dot menu in the bottom right and then select "Stop casting meeting."
