What you need to know
- Yakuza 7 has been announced with a reveal trailer.
- There are some big gameplay changes coming, with the combat system being replaced with a turn-based mechanic.
- Yakuza 7 is scheduled to release sometime in 2020, arriving in Japan first and then the U.S.
Yakuza 7 has been announced for the PlayStation 4. While Kiryu is no longer the lead character, the interplay of serious crime drama and wacky sidequests must go on. As such, players will now step into the shoes of Ichiban Kasuga. You can watch the Yakuza 7 reveal trailer below but do be aware that it's in Japanese.
The lead character isn't the only thing changing however, as in a major shake-up, the combat mechanic has been completely replaced. The new combat system resembles a turn-based RPG and you can see some off-screen footage here. Yakuza 7 is set to be released sometime in 2020. It will arrive in Japan first and then make its way to other countries like the U.S. later in the year. While it has only been announced for the PlayStation 4 at this time, a PC release is possible later on.
In the meantime, if you're looking to get into the series but need to get through some of the other games, Sega has announced the Yakuza Remastered Collection, which includes remastered versions of Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5.
Dragon of Dojima
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
One last fight
Kiryu faces his greatest challenges as he fights to protect all he holds dear. Yakuza 6 is the final Yakuza game to stay Kiryu but not the end of the series as a whole.
