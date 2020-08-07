What you need to know
- Xiaomi says it will soon release a "new" version of MIUI for the Indian market.
- The new version will not come pre-installed with any of the apps that have been blocked by the Indian government.
- Xiaomi has also reiterated that 100% of data from its Indian users is stored on servers located in the country and is not shared with China.
Earlier this week, India expanded its list of banned Chinese apps by adding Xiaomi's Mi Browser Pro and search apps from Baidu. Xiaomi today issued a statement clarifying that none of the apps that have been banned by the Indian government are accessible on any phone launched by the company in the country. It has also announced a "new" version of MIUI, which will exclude all the apps that are banned in India.
The new MIUI version is expected to be rolled out to all Xiaomi phones in India within the next few weeks. Xiaomi's upcoming phones will be launched in the country with this "new" version of MIUI pre-installed.
📢 IMPORTANT news about #Xiaomi phones in #India:— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) August 7, 2020
1) None of the blocked apps will be available
2) MIUI Cleaner app is not using Clean Master app banned by Indian Govt.
3) 100% of Indian user data stays in India
A new version of MIUI coming soon.
Please read & spread the news. pic.twitter.com/I1WPAkXVWi
Aside from the new MIUI version, Xiaomi has made it clear that it uses its own Cleaner app in MIUI, and not the Clean Master app banned by the Indian government. Xiaomi has issued a new update that will remove some "industry definitions" that might cause confusion among consumers. To manually update the Cleaner app on your Xiaomi phone, you will need to head over to the System apps updater.
Xiaomi has also reaffirmed its commitment to data privacy and claimed that all data from Indian users is never shared with "anyone outside of India" and is stored on servers that are located in the country.
