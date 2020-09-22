Mi Store On WheelsSource: Xiaomi

What you need to know

  • Xiaomi has introduced a new concept called "Mi Store on Wheels" to provide a retail experience to villages and other remote parts of India.
  • In addition to smartphones, the moving Mi Stores will sell other Xiaomi products like Smart TVs, earphones, powerbanks, and chargers.
  • The innovative project was completed in just 40 days.

Xiaomi India has come up with an innovative idea to bring a retail experience to consumers in villages and other remote parts across the country. With the new "Mi Store on Wheels" project, Xiaomi is rolling out several moving Mi Stores that will sell a wide range of products from smartphones to accessories and Smart TVs.

The moving Mi Stores look a lot like regular food fan, with a pop-up store at the back. Each mobile van has a unique serial number on its doors, which allows Xiaomi to track the mobile stores. Xiaomi says its moving stores will sell smartphones, Mi Smart TVs, Mi Box 4K, Mi TV Stick, Mi CCTV cameras, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi Sports Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Sunglasses, Redmi Earbuds S, Mi Sunglasses, chargers, power banks, and other accessories.

Announcing the new concept on Twitter, Xiaomi India Managing Director and Global Vice President Manu Kumar Jain revealed that the entire project was completed by the company's offline team in just 40 days.

The moving Mi Stores will follow all the necessary hygiene practices and regulate crowds to ensure social distancing is maintained. Along with selling products, Xiaomi says the moving stores will also be used to gather feedback from consumers.

