What you need to know
- Xiaomi has launched a "Lite" variant of the Mi Note 10.
- The mid-range phone comes with a Snapdragon 730G chipset and 64MP quad rear cameras.
- It is slated to go on sale in Europe next month.
In December last year, Xiaomi introduced the first global phone to use Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, called the Mi Note 10. The company today announced a "Lite" version of the phone, featuring a slightly tweaked design and a 64MP quad-camera setup.
Just like the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro phones, the new Mi Note 10 Lite has a 6.47-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop notch at the top. There are no major changes under the hood either. It runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.
The quad-camera array on the back of the phone includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Aside from the less impressive rear camera setup, the rest of the phone's specs sheet is identical to the Mi Note 10. You get a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging, an IR blaster, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the Mi Note 10 Lite will ship with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.
Xiaomi says the Mi Note 10 Lite will go on sale in Europe from mid-May in Nebula Purple, Midnight Black, and Glacier White colors. The 6GB/64GB version of the mid-range phone will be available for €349, while the 6GB/128GB version will cost €399.
