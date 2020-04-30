In December last year, Xiaomi introduced the first global phone to use Samsung's 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, called the Mi Note 10. The company today announced a "Lite" version of the phone, featuring a slightly tweaked design and a 64MP quad-camera setup.

Just like the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro phones, the new Mi Note 10 Lite has a 6.47-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a waterdrop notch at the top. There are no major changes under the hood either. It runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The quad-camera array on the back of the phone includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 5MP depth sensor. Aside from the less impressive rear camera setup, the rest of the phone's specs sheet is identical to the Mi Note 10. You get a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging, an IR blaster, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software front, the Mi Note 10 Lite will ship with Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

Xiaomi says the Mi Note 10 Lite will go on sale in Europe from mid-May in Nebula Purple, Midnight Black, and Glacier White colors. The 6GB/64GB version of the mid-range phone will be available for €349, while the 6GB/128GB version will cost €399.

