What you need to know
- Xiaomi has teased the launch of the Mi Note 10 in India.
- The Mi Note 10 was launched in Europe earlier this month and is the first phone to feature a 108MP primary camera.
- It also offers a 6.47-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging.
Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its first smartphone with a 108MP main camera in China, dubbed Mi CC9 Pro. Shortly after its launch in China, the smartphone made its debut as the Mi Note 10 in Europe. Now, Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of the smartphone in India.
📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸— Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) November 25, 2019
📸 📸 📸 📸 📸
📸 📸 📸 📸 📸
📸 📸 📸 📸📸📸📸
I T' S C O M I N G #108MP
📸 📸 📸 📸 📸
📸 📸 📸 📸 📸
📸 📸📸📸📸 📸📸📸📸
Xiaomi India has confirmed in a tweet that a new smartphone with a 108MP camera is coming to the Indian market soon, clearly hinting at the Mi Note 10. If the folks at 91Mobiles are to be believed, the Mi Note 10 will not be only 108MP camera phone that Xiaomi will bring to India soon. The Mi Mix Alpha will apparently be launched in country as well, although it will only be available in limited quantities.
While the Mi Note 10 may not be a flagship-grade phone, it is still extremely impressive in the camera department. In addition to the 108MP primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, the phone has a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens, 12MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, 5MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP macro lens.
The rest of the spec sheet isn't too shabby either. It runs on an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a large 6.47-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. For selfies, the Mi Note 10 has a 32MP camera housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Battery life is another area where the phone is extremely impressive, thanks to a massive 5,260mAh cell with 30W fast charging.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 preview: Meet the world's first phone with a 108MP camera
Actor Ryan Reynolds buys ownership stake in discount carrier Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile announced Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool actor, has purchased an ownership stake in the company and will help with communications and marketing as well as decision-making
Win a Galaxy Note 10 and Watch Active 2 with the Reader's Choice awards!
What's the best phone of 2019? Is it the iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4 or OnePlus 7T? What about the best laptop, games console, tablet and more? Vote NOW in the Reader's Choice awards and win BIG in time for the holidays!
Meet our new favorite Chromebook: the Lenovo C340-11
Want a Chromebook that looks good, can keep up with you when you’re in the middle of a manic Monday morning shift, and will last for years to come? Meet the new best Chromebook: the Lenovo C340.
The best Galaxy Note 10 cases on the market
The Galaxy Note 10 is a stunning, powerful, and shatter-prone smartphone. Keep it safe with one of these excellent cases!