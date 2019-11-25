Earlier this month, Xiaomi launched its first smartphone with a 108MP main camera in China, dubbed Mi CC9 Pro . Shortly after its launch in China, the smartphone made its debut as the Mi Note 10 in Europe. Now, Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of the smartphone in India.

Xiaomi India has confirmed in a tweet that a new smartphone with a 108MP camera is coming to the Indian market soon, clearly hinting at the Mi Note 10. If the folks at 91Mobiles are to be believed, the Mi Note 10 will not be only 108MP camera phone that Xiaomi will bring to India soon. The Mi Mix Alpha will apparently be launched in country as well, although it will only be available in limited quantities.

While the Mi Note 10 may not be a flagship-grade phone, it is still extremely impressive in the camera department. In addition to the 108MP primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, the phone has a 20MP ultra wide-angle lens, 12MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, 5MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, and a 2MP macro lens.

The rest of the spec sheet isn't too shabby either. It runs on an 8nm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. You also get a large 6.47-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. For selfies, the Mi Note 10 has a 32MP camera housed within the waterdrop notch at the top of the display. Battery life is another area where the phone is extremely impressive, thanks to a massive 5,260mAh cell with 30W fast charging.

