Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has unveiled a new cooling solution for smartphones, which it claims offers twice the cooling capability of vapor chamber cooling solutions that are used in the best Android phones currently.

Dubbed Loop LiquidCool technology, the solution "utilizes a capillary effect which draws liquid cooling agent to the heat source, vaporizes, and then disperses the heat efficiently towards a cooler area, until the agent condenses and is captured via a unidirectional closed looped channel."

Xiaomi's Loop LiquidCool technology uses a similar method as vapor chamber liquid cooling, but with separate channels for gases and liquids. Since vapor chamber systems don't use separate channels for gases and liquids, hot gas and cool liquids can often mix and obstruct each other under high workloads.