Xiaomi 12 will be the first to introduce Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

What you need to know
- The upcoming Xiaomi 12 will be the first device to get Qualcomm's next-generation premium chipset.
- Xiaomi has confirmed this information at the Qualcomm Tech Summit.
- The flagship device is likely to debut in December, just like its predecessor.
Xiaomi's Lei Jun has announced that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform will make its way first to the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series, contrary to a previous rumor.
The company's founder and CEO has confirmed the latest development at Qualcomm's Tech Summit in Hawaii. He noted that Qualcomm and Xiaomi collaborated for several months to bring its latest flagship SoC to the Xiaomi 12.
Xiaomi has been among the first to release devices powered by Qualcomm's latest designs, and this trend is unlikely to change anytime soon. Last year, the Chinese phone maker beat Samsung to the punch by introducing the Snapdragon 888-powered Xiaomi Mi 11 series. Having said that, Xiaomi took a few months to launch that phone outside of China.
Jun also highlighted a number of improvements made by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in terms of AI capabilities, camera, gaming, and other areas. Previous rumors suggested that Xiaomi's answer to the best Android phones next year could include an insanely large camera sensor based on Samsung's 200MP ISOCELL HP1.
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is built on a 4nm process and includes a 3GHz ARM Cortex X2 high-performance core that should provide a 40% performance boost over its predecessor. The chipset can also achieve faster AI capabilities thanks to Qualcomm's 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.
There is no set date for when the Xiaomi 12 will be available to consumers, but Jun stated that it will arrive soon. According to the latest leaks, Xiaomi will unveil the next flagship phone in late December.
Qualcomm announces its new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform
Qualcomm launches its latest flagship Snapdragon chipset to power the best Android phones of 2022. The new chip features improvements in AI, imaging, gaming, and more.
PlayStation recap: Skyrim gets yet another re-release for its anniversary
Don't miss out on any PlayStation news that happened in November. We've rounded up the biggest stories for you to check out, like Skyrim's re-release and Elden Ring's tech test.
December Quest v35 update finally adds cloud saves and multi-user support
The December v35 update is now rolling out for the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2, bringing half a dozen new features along with it.
These are the best cases for your Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google's Pixel 4a 5G looks a tad boring in Just Black, but we can fix that! These cases are fun, fashionable, functional, and most importantly, ready to carry your Pixel 4a 5G into the future without any damage.