Wyze figured out how to provide excellent "budget" security cameras for your home with the Wyze Cam Pan and Wyze Cam. The Cam Pan gets the advantage thanks to the broader field of view, along with that it can pan across 360-degrees in just 3-seconds, and can even tilt. The standard Cam is excellent due to its small size since you can put these pretty much anywhere, and Wyze includes the mounting kit needed to get these installed, but you will have to be okay with a stationary camera. So, which one should you choose?

Extremely similar, but vastly different

When looking at these two cameras, you would think that there would be a night and day difference, and that is true in some aspects. However, outside of the design and some key features, the Cam Pan and Cam are incredibly similar, which is great for those who don't want to break the bank on an in-home security system. Let's look at the specs.

Wyze Cam Pan Wyze Cam Dimensions 5.02" x 2.36" x 2.36" 2.2" x 1.97" x 1.97" Weight 249g 100g CPU 1.0GHz 1.0GHz RAM 128MB 128MB Resolution 1080p 1080p Digital Zoom 8x 8x Field of View 120-degrees 110-degrees Night Vision 6 IR LEDs 4 IR LEDs 2-Way Audio Yes Yes microSD Up to 32GB Up to 32GB

The design of these cameras is the first significant difference, as the Cam Pan measures in at more than 5-inches tall, while the Cam is only a bit more than 2-inches tall. The Cam Pan is also much heavier, weighing in at almost 250g (8.78oz), compared to the smaller Cam which weighs in at only 100g (3.53oz). However, the reason for the Cam Pan being so much larger brings us to the next major difference with the ability to pan across 360-degrees and tilt up to 93-degrees.

Being able to view every corner of the room is something that can come in extremely handy, as you won't have to worry about the fact that your security camera "missed" something because it was outside the field of view. Speaking of, the Cam Pan features a 120-degree lens, which is slightly wider than the 110-degrees offered by the Cam.

The ability to view 360-degrees around your placement of the camera is beneficial, and you can even use IFTTT integration to set up automatic panning schedules. There is IFTTT integration with the Wyze Cam, but you would likely need a couple of these in order to be able to view the same amount of area as what's covered by the Cam Pan.

Another difference can be found in the Night Vision capabilities. While both cameras are capable of viewing up to almost 30 feet with the included IR LEDs, the Cam Pan includes 6 of these specific lights, whereas the Cam only sports two of the same LEDs. The additional LEDs in the Cam Pan don't provide any additional range, but Wyze states that it will be able to distinguish "18 steps of gray", which will provide users with a much clearer image when Night Vision is engaged.

How similar are these cameras?

When running down the spec sheet for both the Cam Pan and Cam, you'll notice that the similarities are striking, and that's for good reason. Wyze took everything that was great about the Wyze Cam and included it in the Wyze Cam Pan. This includes features such as the CPU, amount of RAM, camera resolution, and more.

Some other similarities between these two come in the form of the extra functionalities of these cameras. Both of these camera support two-way audio, push notifications, microSD card expansion, and can be integrated with either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, along with IFTTT for scheduling purposes.

Wyze really did the right thing here because you can use the standard Wyze Cam in individual rooms, but larger areas would be better suited by the Cam Pan. So it made sense for there to not be too much disparity in what these two cameras are capable of providing users when it comes to keeping your home secure.

When it comes to "budget" cameras, you usually expect to see the company make its money in other areas, such as a subscription. That's not the case with Wyze, as the company includes "free, rolling 14-day cloud storage". This gives you access to your video recordings for up to 14-days at a time before the footage from day one gets overwritten with the footage from day 15.

Which camera should you get?

We've mentioned a few times that the Wyze Cam Pan and Cam are both similar in the camera quality and other features. However, the Cam Pan takes the cake due because it can pan across 360-degrees for full coverage of an area. With the broader field of view and better Night Vision capabilities, it is our top choice.

That's not to say that the Wyze Cam should just be tossed to the side. It's a competent security camera, but it just does not match the versatility offered by the Cam Pan. The lighter weight and magnetic base make the standard Cam easier to put in different places so that you can have this in any room without the worry of additional mounting brackets.

