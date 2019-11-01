Google Pixel 4 XL in Clearly WhiteSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Similar to past Pixels before it, this year's Pixel 4 has been met with a controversial release. While battery woes have been the main point of contention, there's also been a lot of debate regarding the Pixel 4's face unlock system.

Face unlock on the Pixel 4 works quite well, and personally, I've been very happy with it. Taking a look through the AC forums, though, that's not the case for everyone.

In fact, a lot of people really miss having a fingerprint sensor on Google's latest flagship.

N4Newbie

I admit that Face Unlock works pretty well on my 4XL. But, the fingerprint sensor on the 3XL was still faster and did not force some of the trade-offs associated with Face Unlock. Not to mention that none of my apps (banking, password manager, etc.) support Face Unlock at this time and no idea when or even if they ever will. I don't know why Google chose to eliminate the FPS...

dmxjago

I prefer face unlock it I had to choose, but I agree I miss the finger print imprint. It was convenient for banking apps etc. And just a good over all alternative to s pin #.

SupraLB

Its the #1 reason why I haven't upgraded yet. Too many tradeoffs and the fingerprint is just as fast. Even if someone argues its not, it would be only milliseconds behind. And I still wouldn't have to pull it up to my face or have all the false openings when I just want to check the time. Watch google bring it back next year with one of those garbage in-screen fingerprint readers,...

bhatech

I have zero issues using face id only since I have been using that on the iPhone from beginning. So using it on Pixel 4 was natural to me. I would have had an issue if my main app LastPass didn't support face unlock. But they do and for all my banking apps or any other app LastPass autofills. So non issue for me. But if LastPass wouldn't have supported then not sure if I could have used this as...

What do you think? Should Google have included a fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4?

