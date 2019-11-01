Similar to past Pixels before it, this year's Pixel 4 has been met with a controversial release. While battery woes have been the main point of contention, there's also been a lot of debate regarding the Pixel 4's face unlock system.
Face unlock on the Pixel 4 works quite well, and personally, I've been very happy with it. Taking a look through the AC forums, though, that's not the case for everyone.
In fact, a lot of people really miss having a fingerprint sensor on Google's latest flagship.
What do you think? Should Google have included a fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 4?
Join the conversation in the forums!
