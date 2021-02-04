Spring has sprung for PlayStation VR — or, at least, it will when Winds & Leaves joins the ranks of upcoming PSVR games with an exclusive debut on the platform with the next season change. While everyone's still stressed about buying a PS5, you can relax and feel truly zen while regrowing the entire world in Winds & Leaves. That sounds like an awfully daunting task and far from relaxing, but developer Trebuchet promises that the game is all about taking things one step at a time.

You'll literally be stepping in Winds & Leaves, too, thanks to a brand new locomotion mechanic that utilizes the somewhat limited PS Move motion controllers in a unique way. Players have access to walking stilts that help them traverse the world in exactly the way you would imagine they should work. You can also extend these stilts to reach fruit at the tops of the trees that you'll eventually grow in the game, opening up new areas and opportunities with a vertical perspective shift.