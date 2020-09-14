Best answer: Right now, there are six playable characters in Marvel's Avengers: Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel and Thor. More are coming in the future.
Who are Marvel's Avengers playable characters?
There are six playable characters in Marvel's Avengers at launch: Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel and Thor. Each character plays a part in the main story missions but they also have their own mission chains and Global Mission Objectives. These mission chains sometimes unlock Iconic costumes for the heroes once they've been completed. They all play differently, so different teams will have different strengths and weaknesses.
Black Widow
Black Widow is a nimble striker who can evade with ease, chaining together attacks to rapidly build energy and tear apart individual foes.
Natasha Romanoff's mission chain is focused on her going undercover and rescuing different scientists. Completion unlocks her Iconic outfit.
Global Mission Objectives:
- Mission — Along Came a Spider
- Complete Black Widow's HARM training rooms
- Mission — Up From the Depths
Captain America
Captain America is a combo monster, chaining melee attacks that allow him to control the room and shift between enemies using his shield.
Steve Rogers inspires hope in his mission chain, working to build up S.H.I.E.L.D's reputation again. Completing this chain will unlock his Iconic outfit.
Global Mission Objectives:
- Perform five Rally Cries
- Block 25 attacks with the shield
- Earn 500 SHIELD faction XP
- Earn 500 Inhuman Alliance faction XP
- Mission — Global Presence
- Mission — Rockets' Red Glare
Hulk
The Hulk stomps and smashes through missions dishing out damage and soaking up hits that would bring down other heroes.
Bruce Banner gets to track down some research of his that's been stolen in his mission chain, which unlocks his Iconic outfit.
Global Mission Objectives:
- Defeat 12 enemies using power attacks
- Deal over 10,000 cumulative rage damage
- Complete the mission Heart of the Monster
- Mission — Condition: Green
Iron Man
Iron Man is an interesting hybrid character built around flying and dishing out damage from a distance, while using rapid light attacks to recharge his energy.
Tony Stark earns his Iconic Iron Man armor through the main story, in which he also plays a big role. As such, his unique mission chain is just side objectives to fill out.
Global Mission Objectives:
- Use Unibeam eight times
- Defeat 16 enemies using Repulsor headshots
- Grab three Optic Decoders L from Riotbots
- Defeat one Dreadbot
Ms. Marvel
Ms. Marvel is a heavy hitter, able to regenerate health and smack foes around with her shapechanging abilities.
Kamala Khan is the star of the main story, so she doesn't have a unique mission chain but instead, like Iron Man, has some optional objectives to fill out in order to unlock her Iconic costume.
Global Mission Objectives:
- Complete the campaign
- Earn 1,000 Inhuman Alliance faction XP
- Deal 30,000 Polymorph damage in total
- Defeat 20 enemies while using Embiggen
- Complete all Ms. Marvel HARM training rooms
Thor
Thor is a bruiser, hitting hard and using Mjolnir to smash through foes with ease, though he can also fly to get around the battlefield quickly.
Thor's unique missions have him chasing after a mysterious doppleganger and completing this chain unlocks his Iconic skin.
Global Mission Objectives:
- Defeat 25 enemies with Shock attacks
- Deal 500,000 Odinforce damage in total
- Mission — Agents of Thunder
- Mission — Mistaken Identity
Marvel's Avengers playable characters Who else is coming post-launch?
The post-campaign story of additional heroes joining the team is referred to as the Avengers Initiative, which is loose connection of different missions advancing the plot and growing the team post-launch.
So far, three characters have been revealed for the Avengers Initiative: Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop) and Spider-Man (Peter Parker). Dataminers have found evidence of several more characters but these haven't been officially announced yet.
In our Marvel's Avengers review, editor Carli Velocci noted that the main story was very strong, the service elements and microtransactions didn't feel naturally implemented. We'll have to see how the game evolves over time. Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PS4, PC and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions released as free upgrades later on.
