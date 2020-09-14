Best answer: Right now, there are six playable characters in Marvel's Avengers: Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel and Thor. More are coming in the future. Assemble Earth's heroes: Marvel's Avengers ($60 at Amazon)

Who are Marvel's Avengers playable characters? There are six playable characters in Marvel's Avengers at launch: Black Widow, Captain America, Hulk, Iron Man, Ms. Marvel and Thor. Each character plays a part in the main story missions but they also have their own mission chains and Global Mission Objectives. These mission chains sometimes unlock Iconic costumes for the heroes once they've been completed. They all play differently, so different teams will have different strengths and weaknesses. Black Widow

Black Widow is a nimble striker who can evade with ease, chaining together attacks to rapidly build energy and tear apart individual foes. Natasha Romanoff's mission chain is focused on her going undercover and rescuing different scientists. Completion unlocks her Iconic outfit. Global Mission Objectives: Mission — Along Came a Spider

Complete Black Widow's HARM training rooms

Mission — Up From the Depths Captain America

Captain America is a combo monster, chaining melee attacks that allow him to control the room and shift between enemies using his shield. Steve Rogers inspires hope in his mission chain, working to build up S.H.I.E.L.D's reputation again. Completing this chain will unlock his Iconic outfit. Global Mission Objectives: Perform five Rally Cries

Block 25 attacks with the shield

Earn 500 SHIELD faction XP

Earn 500 Inhuman Alliance faction XP

Mission — Global Presence

Mission — Rockets' Red Glare Hulk

The Hulk stomps and smashes through missions dishing out damage and soaking up hits that would bring down other heroes. Bruce Banner gets to track down some research of his that's been stolen in his mission chain, which unlocks his Iconic outfit. Global Mission Objectives: Defeat 12 enemies using power attacks

Deal over 10,000 cumulative rage damage

Complete the mission Heart of the Monster

Mission — Condition: Green Iron Man

Iron Man is an interesting hybrid character built around flying and dishing out damage from a distance, while using rapid light attacks to recharge his energy. Tony Stark earns his Iconic Iron Man armor through the main story, in which he also plays a big role. As such, his unique mission chain is just side objectives to fill out. Global Mission Objectives: Use Unibeam eight times

Defeat 16 enemies using Repulsor headshots

Grab three Optic Decoders L from Riotbots

Defeat one Dreadbot Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is a heavy hitter, able to regenerate health and smack foes around with her shapechanging abilities. Kamala Khan is the star of the main story, so she doesn't have a unique mission chain but instead, like Iron Man, has some optional objectives to fill out in order to unlock her Iconic costume. Global Mission Objectives: Complete the campaign

Earn 1,000 Inhuman Alliance faction XP

Deal 30,000 Polymorph damage in total

Defeat 20 enemies while using Embiggen

Complete all Ms. Marvel HARM training rooms Thor