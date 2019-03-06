The Galaxy S10+ is a gorgeous smartphone with an impressive screen, but the screen covers the full face of the phone, which makes it easy to scratch. If you're looking to protect the screen, you'll need to find a Galaxy S10+ screen protector that still works with the highlight feature: the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Most smartphones with an in-display fingerprint reader use an optical sensor, which just looks at your fingerprint. However, Samsung wanted to provide a more secure solution, so they bounce ultrasonic soundwaves up to the display to read your fingerprint. This type of fingerprint reader is cool and a sign of things to come, but it limits which screen protectors you can actually use with your Galaxy S10. The problem with most screen protectors is that the gap between the display and screen protector blocks and distorts the soundwaves, meaning the sensor won't work. However, there is a solution. Thanks to its patented Liguid Optical Clear Adhesive, the Whitestone Dome tempered glass screen protector works perfectly with the Galaxy S10+ and its screen protector. As part of the application process, the Whitestone Dome applies a liquid adhesive to your screen which ensures it coves the entire front of your phone and leaves no gaps between the screen and screen protector.

The application process has a few key steps, but is easy to complete if you follow the included instructions. First, you'll need to place the Galaxy S10 in the alignment case that is included in your package. Then you'll need to release the liquid adhesive onto the phone and carefully set the screen protector onto your new phone. Then comes a two-stage curing process to ensure the screen protector has fully adhered to your phone. First, a 15-second cure helps the adhesive begin to take effect. Then, once you are happy with the alignment, a second 40-second cure finishes the process and leaves you with a perfectly installed screen protector.