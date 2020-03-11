The Whisper app describes itself as a safe place to share your real thoughts and feelings. For years the app has allowed users to share their deepest darkest secrets anonymously on the web. Unfortunately, researches have recently discovered Whisper left those confessions exposed to the web, along with details that could be used to identify the users.

While the records did not reveal the name of the person, it did include their age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, nickname, and their group memberships. Even more frightening, the data also included the location coordinates from your last post, "many of which pointed back to specific schools, workplaces and residential neighborhoods."

With access to all of this information, it's possible cyber sleuths might be able to identify some users and use their secrets to blackmail or expose them. According to the report from The Washington Post, cybersecurity consultants Matthew Porter and Dan Ehrlich of Twelve Security found an unprotected Whisper database on the web publicly accessible to anyone. One of the reporters was able to browse and search through nearly 900 million user records dating all the way back to 2012.