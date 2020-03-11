What you need to know
- Security researchers discovered a database open to the public for the secret-sharing app Whisper.
- The database included identifying information such as the user's age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, nickname, group memberships, and location coordinates from their last post.
- After the researchers contacted Whisper, access to the database was removed.
The Whisper app describes itself as a safe place to share your real thoughts and feelings. For years the app has allowed users to share their deepest darkest secrets anonymously on the web. Unfortunately, researches have recently discovered Whisper left those confessions exposed to the web, along with details that could be used to identify the users.
While the records did not reveal the name of the person, it did include their age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, nickname, and their group memberships. Even more frightening, the data also included the location coordinates from your last post, "many of which pointed back to specific schools, workplaces and residential neighborhoods."
With access to all of this information, it's possible cyber sleuths might be able to identify some users and use their secrets to blackmail or expose them. According to the report from The Washington Post, cybersecurity consultants Matthew Porter and Dan Ehrlich of Twelve Security found an unprotected Whisper database on the web publicly accessible to anyone. One of the reporters was able to browse and search through nearly 900 million user records dating all the way back to 2012.
To make matters worse, the service hosts information for minors. For example, when filtering the results for users that listed their age as 15, it returned 1.3 million records. Fortunately, the researchers contacted federal law enforcement and the company to alert them of the publicly accessible database, and as of Monday, the data can no longer be accessed.
Whisper has since released statements on the leak, saying the data was meant to be accessible to users via the app but was "not designed to be queried directly." The vice president of Whisper's parent company, Lauren Jamar, also stated that it is "a consumer facing feature of the application which users can choose to share or not share."
However, security researchers point out by leaving open access to the database, it made downloading it in bulk easier and posed a massive security risk.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Tech companies to meet with White House regarding the coronavirus outbreak
Apple, Microsoft and Google are among six firms who will meet with the White House today, March 11, to discuss coordinating a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Daily Coronavirus updates: E3 canceled, Google pushes for remote work
COVID-19 has already infected over 110,000 people globally and caused over 3,800 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
New Pixel 4a leak could have revealed the price
Reliable leaker Evan Blass tweeted out an image this morning suggesting what price the Pixel 4a could start at.
These are the best smart locks that you can use with Alexa
Looking to make your home smarter? Check out these smart locks!